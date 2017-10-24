Readers rave about traffic help, rant about unleashed dogs.

RAVE To the five men who quickly pulled over, jumped out of their cars and removed a 20-foot branch that was blocking two northbound lanes of Factoria Boulevard during rush hour.

RANT Why do many dog owners think it’s OK for their dog not to be leashed? Some dog owners understand and respect the leash laws. Be a good citizen and obey the law — keep your dog on a leash. Mine is!