Readers rave about help in emergency, rant about bikes blocking sidewalks.

RAVE For the swift, kind and compassionate response of everyone who witnessed and helped an elderly man having a seizure at a Ballard cafe, the staff who noticed what was happening, the customers who called 911, and the first responders who attentively helped the man.

RANT Seattle is supposed to be one of the best cities in the U.S. for disability services, but recently I’ve seen dockless rental bikes blocking sidewalks and building entrances. As someone with wheelchair-confined family members, it’s ridiculous this inconvenience to a significant portion of the population is allowed.