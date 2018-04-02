Readers rave about Seattle utilities crew, rant about DMV info.

RAVE To the city of Seattle utilities crew that came to our aid when a city water main broke outside our home. They were professional, well-organized and stayed until 1 a.m. to make sure the job was completed. This panicked homeowner was both impressed by and grateful for their expertise.

RANT While searching for a location to get a disabled tag for my upcoming surgery, I was directed to one DMV location that’s been closed for three years, then to another that doesn’t have handicapped tags, and then on to the correct location. Their website hasn’t updated to reflect locations that are now open and services available at each location. In a tech-savvy place like Seattle this shouldn’t happen!