Readers rave about thoughtful drivers, rant about dog poop in their garbage.

RAVE To the thoughtful and patient drivers who allow others to change lanes easily by letting people in and out as needed. Having driven in L.A., I know this doesn’t always happen.

RANT To crass canine walkers who think it’s permissible to plop your doggy-poo pouches in my trash receptacle. How would you feel if I put my stinky cat litter in your garbage to smolder for a week?