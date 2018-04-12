Readers rave about help with groceries, rant about bad tree pruning.

RAVE To the medic from a King County Medic One who, as he was leaving Trader Joe’s, noticed a young mother juggling a baby and many bags of groceries to be loaded into her car. He took the time to set down his groceries and load the many bags for her so she wouldn’t have to juggle her little one and her bags. Such a wonderful display of simple human kindness that brought smiles to all of us who witnessed it!

RANT To the tree service the city hired, who mutilated the trees in our neighborhood in the name of getting them away from power lines, including the heartbreaking destruction of many newly constructed birds nests. I’ve never seen such sloppy, destructive pruning.