Readers rave about help for blind man crossing the street, rant about not planning ahead when roads are closed

RAVE To a considerate motorist who stopped and parked his car to assist a blind man and his guide dog attempting to cross Greenwood Avenue North, walking the man to the bus stop across the street. What a kind individual!

RANT To people who complain when roads are closed but don’t plan ahead by using a traffic app. It’s not the city or state’s responsibility to plan your trip. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure!