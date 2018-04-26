Readers rave about help for blind man crossing the street, rant about not planning ahead when roads are closed

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

RAVE To a considerate motorist who stopped and parked his car to assist a blind man and his guide dog attempting to cross Greenwood Avenue North, walking the man to the bus stop across the street. What a kind individual!

RANT To people who complain when roads are closed but don’t plan ahead by using a traffic app. It’s not the city or state’s responsibility to plan your trip. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure!

The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com.