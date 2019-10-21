RANT to the driver of the white van for honking at me while I was crossing the street on a marked, lit crosswalk on Jefferson Street between 12th and Broadway at around 7:30 a.m. last Friday. Pedestrians do have the right of way, especially on marked crosswalks. I hope you had a nice day, and a better weekend to salve your frustrations on sharing the road with people. I hope your impatience does not lead to unintended consequences, such as inadvertently hitting a fellow human being. (I cannot find any record of the company marked on your van when I checked on the internet. I wonder if it is even legitimately registered with the state.)

RAVE for those “angels above” who answer the call “Is there a doctor or nurse on board?” On a red-eye flight to Boston the other week, I passed out after about three hours. Knowing what was about to happen, I alerted my wife … She summoned the flight attendant, who took immediate action. Unbeknown to me, I had both a doctor and nurse at my side, providing first aid at 30,000 feet in the air. Thanks to all medical volunteers who exercise their know-how probably dozens of times a day in the skies overhead, bringing passengers from all over the world to a safe and happy landing.