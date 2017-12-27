Readers rave about help with Christmas groceries, rant about misdelivered packages.

RAVE To the wonderful women who bought our groceries Christmas Day when we forgot our credit card. We will pay it forward!

RANT To the Postal Service for delivering four packages to our house in 10 days that weren’t for us. Three were the correct street but the wrong house number. The other was delivered to a Northeast Street when it was addressed to Southeast.