RANT to the builder who bought a house in my neighborhood only to turn it into a pile of rubble so he can build something out of character and out of reach for most people. What a waste to take a perfectly serviceable and affordable home and stuff it in a dumpster.

RAVE to Mohammed, an Uber driver who rang our doorbell to bring back my housemate’s wallet he’d found a few blocks from our house. She was thrilled and so relieved to get it back–she’d left it on the roof of her car earlier in the day–and she tried to give him some money to thank him, but he wouldn’t accept anything. The wallet was stuffed with ID, cash etc. and was completely intact, thanks to Mohammed.