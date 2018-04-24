Readers rave about organizations to help find laborers, rant about rude dog owner.

RAVE To the organizations that provide contact with hardworking, competent laborers. My aging body can’t quite do it all anymore and it’s so easy to get good help through these services.

RANT To the hostile neighbor with his dog who aggressively shoved my dog away with his foot and made a rude comment about her breed. We were trying to be neighborly; he was judgmental and spiteful.