Life Rant & Rave: Not interested in celebrities’ NCAA brackets Originally published March 17, 2018 at 6:00 am Updated March 15, 2018 at 10:25 am Readers rave about jury staff, rant about celebrities’ tournament brackets Share story By Submitted by Seattle Times readers The Seattle Times RAVE To the Seattle jury check-in staff who so cheerfully and efficiently checked me in on my first day and helped me get a senior bus ticket for my transportation. RANT To media who think people give a damn about NCAA tournament brackets completed by celebrities and politicians. Who cares? The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StorySt Patrick’s Day Parade to kick off in New York City
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.