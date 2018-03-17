Readers rave about jury staff, rant about celebrities’ tournament brackets

By
The Seattle Times

RAVE To the Seattle jury check-in staff who so cheerfully and efficiently checked me in on my first day and helped me get a senior bus ticket for my transportation.

RANT To media who think people give a damn about NCAA tournament brackets completed by celebrities and politicians. Who cares?

