RANT To the driver in a downtown Bellevue intersection who seemed to believe the “No turn on red” sign doesn’t apply to her and that her time is more important than my family’s safety. She saw us, almost hit us anyway, then smirked as we walked by. I hope karma finds her and her snotty attitude soon.

RAVE For the production of “Star Wars in the Park,” a funny, free exhibition of talent and imagination. With fabulous, tongue-in-cheek humor, the producer warned the audience that if we thought the sets and costumes looked like they had been built in somebody’s backyard or garage, it was because they WERE built in somebody’s backyard or garage.