Readers thank Northshore Utility District, are mad at the Seahawks.

RAVE To the Northshore Utility District water-quality staff for their persistence, research, testing and follow-up regarding our water problem. They far exceeded our expectations, and made us feel less frightened and overwhelmed by our complicated situation. Thanks!

RANT To the Seahawks for losing Monday’s game. The odds were 1.5 to win! Rant for missing the game-tying field goal. Hawks, you let down your fan base. Why do we spend our hard-earned money on you? This was the one to win!