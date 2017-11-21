Readers rave about garbage cleanup, rant about Husky Stadium concessions.

RAVE To whoever cleaned up the trash from the homeless encampment near the freeway tunnel at 65th and Ravenna. I run on this sidewalk all the time and the difference was extraordinary and very much appreciated.

RANT Rave to the Washington Huskies and decades of football entertainment but rant to Husky Stadium concessions. Having visited most PAC-12 stadiums, the food choices at Husky Stadium are quite limited and unimaginative by comparison.