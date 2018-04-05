Readers rave about lunch “on the house” for elderly couple, rant about teens not charged as adults.
RAVE Some dear friends who are ages 93 and 97 shared a great story about their recent trip out for lunch after a busy morning of doctors’ appointments. They seldom eat out, since it’s an effort with a wheelchair and limited mobility. The restaurant host was friendly and helpful, and their server was considerate and respectful. At the end of the meal they were surprised to hear “ lunch is on the house.” It’s great to hear that this lovely elderly couple experienced such kindness from strangers.
RANT To public officials for deciding a 16- or 17-year-old who robs a store at gunpoint or sprays my house with bullets is no longer worthy of facing adult charges.
