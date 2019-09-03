RANT to all the speeders who never comply with the 30 MPH speed limit on Government Way, including going to and from Discovery Park. It’s a miracle there hasn’t been a serious accident or fatality. If the city wants to make a bundle of money giving out speeding tickets, Government Way is a perfect spot!

RAVE to the man who slowed down in his car to make sure I was okay. I had pulled off onto a side road and turned on my hazard lights while trying to figure out where I was and to deal with a stressful phone call. The day had been very difficult and to have someone show kindness and compassion helped me remember how many great people there are in the world.