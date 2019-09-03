RANT to all the speeders who never comply with the 30 MPH speed limit on Government Way, including going to and from Discovery Park. It’s a miracle there hasn’t been a serious accident or fatality. If the city wants to make a bundle of money giving out speeding tickets, Government Way is a perfect spot!
RAVE to the man who slowed down in his car to make sure I was okay. I had pulled off onto a side road and turned on my hazard lights while trying to figure out where I was and to deal with a stressful phone call. The day had been very difficult and to have someone show kindness and compassion helped me remember how many great people there are in the world.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.