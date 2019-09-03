By

RANT to all the speeders who never comply with the 30 MPH speed limit on Government Way, including going to and from Discovery Park. It’s a miracle there hasn’t been a serious accident or fatality. If the city wants to make a bundle of money giving out speeding tickets, Government Way is a perfect spot!

RAVE to the man who slowed down in his car to make sure I was okay. I had pulled off onto a side road and turned on my hazard lights while trying to figure out where I was and to deal with a stressful phone call. The day had been very difficult and to have someone show kindness and compassion helped me remember how many great people there are in the world.

Submitted by Seattle Times readers The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com.

Most Read Life Stories