Readers rave about help after fall, rant about blocking store aisles.

RAVE To the strangers who came to help so quickly when I tripped while walking at Westfield Shopping Center. Although I was very embarrassed, the reactions of these kind strangers was a nice reminder that we’re surrounded by kind and caring people. Later in my shopping trip, one of those sweet ladies came up to me to make sure I was OK. Thank you!

RANT To people who block the doors or aisles at the grocery store with their big shopping carts while they stand and chat. It blocks me and my shopping cart while I’m trying to navigate to shop. Move on, please!