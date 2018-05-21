Readers rave about catering order, rant about wild kids at the zoo.

RAVE For Carson, who went into action when my catering order for my business lunch was lost, and worked hard to make fabulous food enjoyed by all. Thanks for going the extra mile for a stressed customer.

RANT To the chaperones who brought young elementary-school students to Woodland Park Zoo’s Zoomasium and let them run wild while the adults sat around chatting and ignoring the bad behavior. It made for an unsafe environment for my 3-year-old granddaughter and we had to leave. Not good PR for your school!