Readers rave about driver swerving to save boy, rant about kids without coats.

RAVE To the alert driver who swerved to miss hitting my son after he ran out into the street following an upsetting incident. I’m sorry for the stress this caused you, and I’m so grateful. You saved his life.

RANT I continually notice parents escorting their children outside with the parent, but not the child, properly dressed in a coat, including recently seeing an adult on a chilly day with a preschool boy in only a T-shirt, visibly shivering in the cold. It’s shameful.