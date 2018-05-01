Readers rave about seat on the bus, rant about person returning stained library book.

RAVE To the woman on the bus who offered up her seat to a standing pregnant woman. I would have offered my seat but not everyone on the bus could see from where we were sitting that she was pregnant.

RANT To the entitled person who thinks it’s OK to spill coffee on a library book and not have to replace it. The rest of us who are library patrons shouldn’t have to use the stained book you returned. Return what you borrowed in the same condition you checked it out, or accept the natural penalty. Our public library is a wonderful bargain for us all!

