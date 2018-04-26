Readers rave about saving ducklings, rant about intoxicated theater patrons.

RAVE To the young man who risked his life to rescue baby ducks on the First Avenue South Bridge. The baby ducks were moving fast but he was moving faster, diving and scooping them up into his T-shirt turned into a pouch. Thank you, young man.

RANT For allowing alcohol to be consumed in the seating area of a theater. Double rant to the two intoxicated women at the “Kiss Me Kate” performance whose singing along off-key and whooping and yelling at the end of each song were very disturbing to those around them. Their behavior was disgusting and ruined a good evening for a number of us sitting nearby.