Readers rave about help after bike accident, rant about cellphones while driving

RAVE To the two gentlemen cyclists who stayed with me at the scene of my bicycle accident on the Sammamish Trail, with a lighthearted, helpful attitude that kept me smiling until the paramedics arrived. They also saw to it that the park maintenance crew got my bike delivered to my husband. Civility, chivalry and kindness still abound.

RANT To the proposed Head Tax by the City Council. How about a $500 ticket for using a cellphone while driving in the city? The City of Seattle would collect a lot of money. Yes, there’s already a law, and yes, people still drive and use their cellphones. Hang up or pay up.