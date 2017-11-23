Readers rave about Husky halftime show, rant about cops not helping traffic.
RAVE To the halftime show at Saturday’s UW Husky football games, honoring veterans with music and more, a real class act. Rant to fans who left early — you missed an amazing game ending and win!
RANT To the rent-a-cops who are supposedly conducting traffic in South Lake Union during rush hour. It’s a nightmare there during both morning and evening commutes every weekday, but to have a person who is presumably trying to help simply stand there, in uniform no less, watching while the cars just pile up and block the intersections, is adding insult to injury. I have no idea who’s paying them, but the money is being wasted since they do nothing to help.
