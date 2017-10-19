Readers rave about old Seattle, rant about Metro hybrid-electric-bus info.

RAVE For the remaining heart of Seattle, though it’s in many ways unrecognizable as the slow-paced, casual, never-a-honk, artists’ haven that drew me to move here in 1995.

RANT To King County Metro for refusing to answer my three attempts asking for information about the buses labeled “hybrid electric.” They appear to have a diesel engine running all the time and I wonder how much propulsion is electric.