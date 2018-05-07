Readers rave about help on the bus, rant about sports field litter

RAVE To the two men on the bus who ran and caught me before I hit the floor when I fell after the bus driver started driving while I was coming down the aisle to get off, even after I’d called out “walker coming out at this stop!” Thanks a million, guys. You saved my 85-year-old body from a broken hip instead of a broken finger.

RANT To organized sports groups that use public fields without feeling the need to clean up after themselves. Water bottles, cones, clothing, and food trash are common sights on the play field in our neighborhood after weekend sports events. Where are the responsible coaches and parents who should be teaching the lesson about leaving spaces better than you found them along with good sportsmanship and how to play a game?