Readers rave about help getting dog of a pond, rant about wait for pet licenses

RAVE To the wonderful women who helped me get my large, 12-year-old dog out of the pond at Medina Park, difficult because his hind legs are failing with age. Thanks, too, to the park attendant for lifting him into my car.

RANT King County wants us to license our pets, but all employees at the Regional Animal Services of King County go to lunch at the same time, leaving no one at the front desk to take our money. Haven’t they thought about staggering the employees’ lunch times to accommodate walk-ins? I wasn’t happy about having to wait 40 minutes, and didn’t want to pay an online processing fee.