RAVE To the STG/Paramount staff who coordinated the Monday box-office sales for the upcoming “Hamilton” shows. About 200 early risers were treated to doughnuts, coffee, water and sodas as we waited for the box office to open. Communication about the process, updates, colored maps of theater seating with ticket prices, and morning treats made a chancy prospect at getting tickets a nice, memorable Seattle experience. I’m going to “Hamilton”!

RANT To the patient wearing a dirty T-shirt with a huge Confederate flag while a patient at the VA hospital. When you took an oath to defend America’s values, liberty, truth and justice for all, racism was excluded. By supporting that racist symbol, you’re a traitor to your military vows and brothers in arms, including this black veteran of the Vietnam War, his father who served in the Korean War and his grandfather who served in World War II.

RAVE To what seems like the best autumn display ever. The deciduous trees throughout the area are glorious this year. Thanks to all that planted them, in their yards and in parking lots, along roadways and in industrial centers. How lucky we are to have such beauty!

RANT To people who feed geese and ducks. I know it gives you a good feeling to feed birds, but don’t. It makes the birds dependent on humans, human food makes them sick, and they need to migrate now. Let them.

RAVE AND RANT Halloween was beautiful this year. In the Admiral neighborhood, hundreds of trick-or-treaters and the people who did the treating were joyful and polite. However, a fabulous light-show display was marred by a disturbing image: a dummy figure hanging high in a tree, by the foot; an image too close to horrific acts in our country’s past to be acceptable.

RAVE To the stranger on the shore of Rattlesnake Lake who saw me struggling in the water on an October afternoon and called 911. You saved my life.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to wonderful parents who watch and play with their children in the park without a phone in sight. Rant to people who take their child to the park, then sit scrolling on their phone while the child desperately wants his parent’s attention. It’s sad!

RANT To people complaining about the proposed $70 per-car fee for National Parks. If they can’t get appropriate funding from the government to maintain and run the parks, what else can they do? Think about how much you’d spend to take the family to Disneyland for a day!

RAVE To the compassionate people who volunteer with hospice, quietly bringing joy, smiles, and support to people who are dying. Thank you!