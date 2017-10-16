Readers rave about Issaquah Salmon Days clean up, rant about bus passengers blocking rear exits

RAVE To the folks at the city of Issaquah and the multitude of volunteers for cleaning up the city so thoroughly and quickly following the Salmon Days festival Oct. 7-8.

RANT To people who force their way through a crowded bus so they can plant themselves by the rear exits, getting in the way of people getting on and off, and/or keeping the bus from moving by triggering the door sensor.