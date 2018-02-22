Readers rave about tree removal, rant about feet up on seats.
RAVE To the fast and efficient service of the city of Seattle emergency tree-removal crew. Within 1.5 hours of my call about a fallen tree along the parking strip with branches covering the sidewalk and extending into the street, a crew arrived and cleared it away thoroughly. That’s our tax-paying funds well spent.
RANT To people who put their feet up on seats in public places. Please keep your dirty shoes on the floor!
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.