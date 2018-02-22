Readers rave about tree removal, rant about feet up on seats.

RAVE To the fast and efficient service of the city of Seattle emergency tree-removal crew. Within 1.5 hours of my call about a fallen tree along the parking strip with branches covering the sidewalk and extending into the street, a crew arrived and cleared it away thoroughly. That’s our tax-paying funds well spent.

RANT To people who put their feet up on seats in public places. Please keep your dirty shoes on the floor!