Readers rave about Overlake Hospital Eastside Vitality Health Fair, rant about sexual harassment.

By
The Seattle Times

RAVE To Overlake Hospital Eastside’s Oct. 28 Vitality Health Fair. The turnout was huge and the staff did an amazing job providing varied information to all of us. It was so helpful, and a fun, informative way to spend a Saturday morning. Thank you!

RANT To the sexual harassment or sexual predation by a movie mogul, celebrities and anyone else. It’s an ugly situation.

