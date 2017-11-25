Readers rave about responsive Kirkland road maintenance, rant about rude driver

RAVE To the city of Kirkland road-maintenance personnel who responded when water flooded a street intersection with a clogged drain after a big rainfall. It was only 90 minutes after I reported it that they arrived and drained the “lake” to allow traffic to move again.

RANT To the driver who honked, drove slowly, braked in front of me and gave me the finger because I had to move into her lane. A truck cut me off and I had to move or be slammed. You had enough room to let me in and my only fault was to slow down your lane. Happy Thanksgiving to you, since I saved your life by going to your lane instead of being hit by a truck where my car would hit your car!