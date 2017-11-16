Readers rave about City Light restoring power, rant about standing on the bus.

RAVE While we were nestled under extra blankets in our cold house, wondering if we’d have power the next morning to make coffee, Seattle City Light workers were out in the windy cold, repairing the problems. Thank you!

RANT To the bus driver who braked hard and often on a standing-room-only bus on a very wet morning, sending many of us on toppling into each other. As I was pulling myself off someone I loudly asked for him to “take it easy!” But he kept driving without any care for passengers. Training for drivers should include standing on a crowded bus so they understand how it feels. If the policy is that we shouldn’t be standing, then don’t let us on, and add more buses during busy commute times.