Readers rave about returned checkbook, rant about lack of driving courtesy.

RAVE To the two young men who found my husband’s checkbook at Seattle Center Armory and drove to Renton to return it to us. We’re extremely grateful and wish them safe travels on their upcoming road trip from Seattle to Brooklyn.

RANT To motorists who don’t wave to acknowledge the courtesy of other motorists who allow them to cut in front on roads and freeways. Does it take that much effort to show some road manners?