Readers rave about help from delivery drivers, rant about bad driver

RAVE To the two delivery truck guys who chased off a guy who walked in front of my wife’s car while she was driving in a parking lot and tried to open her car’s hood while yelling abusively at her. When she honked, the two delivery guys chased the creep off. Thanks!

RANT To the van driver on the viaduct curve who beeped then crossed the solid white line, making our bus driver slam on the brakes: get the memo and drive courteously! It will help save lives and lower your blood pressure.