Readers rave about body shop, rant about walkers in bike path

RAVE To the auto body shop for buffing out the marks on my car when someone backed into it in a parking lot. They really made it look like it never happened!

RANT To the father with the double-wide stroller with his young son frisking in front of him on the waterfront bike path. I politely pointed out the parallel walking path, and the danger to the boy and passing bicyclists; he politely insisted that the family was “being safe.” What part of “bike path” do you not understand? I hope they all got to the sculpture garden safely.