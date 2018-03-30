Readers rave about suggested tips, rant about fixing hair in restaurant

RAVE To restaurants that include suggested tip amounts on the check. It’s a helpful way to ensure generous recognition for great food and service.

RANT At a restaurant the other evening a woman sat down nearby and began to toss her long hair around, playing with her hair and rearranging it again and again. Really? This should be done in the restroom, not around other diners who want to enjoy their food.