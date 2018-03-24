Readers rave about candy consolation, rant about 1:30 a.m. text

RAVE To the cashier who, when I told her that my father was in the Intensive Care Unit, gave me a package of candy. Moral support from a stranger meant the world at this difficult time.

RANT To Seattle Department of Transportation for waking me with a 1:34 a.m. text informing me that a major traffic disruption had been cleared. Not information one needs at that hour.