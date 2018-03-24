Readers rave about candy consolation, rant about 1:30 a.m. text
RAVE To the cashier who, when I told her that my father was in the Intensive Care Unit, gave me a package of candy. Moral support from a stranger meant the world at this difficult time.
RANT To Seattle Department of Transportation for waking me with a 1:34 a.m. text informing me that a major traffic disruption had been cleared. Not information one needs at that hour.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.