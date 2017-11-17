Readers rave about trails cleared after storm, rant about retailers starting seasons early

RAVE For the King County crews responsible for maintenance of the Burke Gilman and Sammamish River trails through Lake Forest Park, Kenmore and Bothell. Less than two days after the recent windstorm left large sections of the trails completely covered with leaves, branches and whole fallen trees, the debris was completely cleared from the trails.

RANT To retailers who usher in each new season way too early. I enjoy the seasons and spend my money appropriately, at the right time. I don’t want a pumpkin spice anything before Labor Day when I’m still in flip-flops and barbecuing and I don’t want to hear Christmas carols before Thanksgiving. Please bring some sanity back to the retail experience.