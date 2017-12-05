Readers rave about Union Gospel Mission, rant about big SUV in compact parking spot.

RAVE To Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission for years of helping people successfully.

RANT To the thoughtless person who parked a big SUV in a “compact” spot at a hospital parking garage. When I returned from my appointment for a medical procedure, I found that this large, definitely not compact vehicle was parked so close to my compact car that I couldn’t open my driver’s side door and had to get in from the passenger side and crawl over the center console into the driver’s seat. Luckily, I’m a fairly able-bodied person, but especially in a hospital parking lot, it might have been impossible for some people to get in their car in that situation. Please don’t make it so hard for patients to get into their cars just because you’re in a hurry.