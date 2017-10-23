Readers rave about free lunch, rant about construction danger to pedestrians

RAVE My wife and I were eating lunch at Olive Garden when a young man approached me and struck up a conversation after noticing my “I served in Korea” hat. When we were ready to leave our waitress informed us that the young man had paid for our meals! He was already gone so I couldn’t thank him in person, but I hope he reads this and knows how much his kind gesture was appreciated.

RANT To the Bellevue construction project working on both sides of 108th Avenue Northeast, forcing pedestrians to traverse a 4-foot-wide path only inches away from moving dump trucks and giant scoopers holding mammoth slabs of concrete in midair. It’s simply unsafe and shouldn’t be allowed.