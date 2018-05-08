Readers rave about “Kiss Me Kate” with cocktails, rant about dog walkers on narrow trail.
RAVE To my fellow theatergoers at “Kiss me Kate,” enjoying the performance with a lot of whooping and loud laughter throughout the show, enjoying a cocktail or not. The show was hilarious and deserved the raucous appreciation. Enjoy your cocktails and cheers!
RANT To the dog walkers on Teneriffe Falls hike who had 10-12 dogs of different sizes climbing a narrow, rocky, steep trail to the waterfall, forcing other hikers off the trail. This was not safe for other hikers or for the dogs.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.