Readers rave about “Kiss Me Kate” with cocktails, rant about dog walkers on narrow trail.

RAVE To my fellow theatergoers at “Kiss me Kate,” enjoying the performance with a lot of whooping and loud laughter throughout the show, enjoying a cocktail or not. The show was hilarious and deserved the raucous appreciation. Enjoy your cocktails and cheers!

RANT To the dog walkers on Teneriffe Falls hike who had 10-12 dogs of different sizes climbing a narrow, rocky, steep trail to the waterfall, forcing other hikers off the trail. This was not safe for other hikers or for the dogs.