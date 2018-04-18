Readers rave about cheerful shopper, rant about parking-free development.

RAVE To the friendly gentleman I often see on visits to my local Fred Meyer store who bids everyone he meets a cheerful, lovely “Good Day” or even serenades one with a song. He’s a delight and makes my day every time I run into him, making a mundane grocery-shopping trip a little more enjoyable.

RANT To the city for allowing parking-free development. When this has been tried in the past it hurts retail businesses because there’s no parking left for shoppers.