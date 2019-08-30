By

RANT to the Seattle Mariners organization for making their players wear those ugly uniforms that looked liked sweats with funny lettering on the back for the series against Tampa Bay. Give the players and the fans a break, stick to regular baseball uniforms.

RAVE to an alert and caring Metro bus driver who stopped his bus when he saw a woman lying on the grass in the boulevard. He and two of his passengers got out and lent her aid, and one passenger stayed with her until other help came.

Submitted by Seattle Times readers The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com.

Most Read Life Stories