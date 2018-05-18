Readers rave about helpful bus drivers, rant about loss of bus bench.

RAVE To the two bus drivers for helping us retrieve the bag we inadvertently left on the #44 bus. The driver of the bus following #44 did the relay work to get us connected with our driver at the end of the route so we could retrieve our bag. Great teamwork and kudos to Metro for these two gems of drivers! We love you!

RANT For the removal of the bench at the bus stop in Madison Park. It’s always been a respite for walkers and for those waiting for the bus.