RANT To the thieves who stole a mail box with its contents from in front of a Bellevue Post Office, leaving innocent people who believe they have paid their bills, taxes etc. on time and now face the prospect of being delinquent and suffering consequences through no fault of their own. I hope the thieves are caught and severely punished.

RAVE To Seattle’s thriving arts scene. We heard and saw amazing performances this weekend at the Seattle Symphony and the PNB. Thanks to everyone who makes these and other arts possible. Bravo!