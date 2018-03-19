Readers rave about picking up bus stop litter, rant about “Dancing With The Stars” seating

RAVE To the young man waiting for the bus by Northgate who picked up garbage around the bus stop and the adjacent parking lot the whole time he was waiting. Thank you for helping keep our city clean!

RANT To the seating at the March 13 “Dancing with the Stars” show. Everyone in the floor sections couldn’t even see the dancers, just the heads of those in front.