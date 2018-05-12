Readers rave about happy-birthday baristas, rant about backpacks on the bus.

RAVE To the coffee-shop baristas who treated an elderly regular customer who came in on her birthday to a bouquet of flowers, a card, and singing of “Happy Birthday” to her, bringing smiles all around.

RANT To people wearing backpacks on crowded buses and bumping into everyone. Take it off, carry it in front of you, and rest it on your feet when standing in the aisle.