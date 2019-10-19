RAVE to all of the hardworking school crossing guards. You do an important job that puts you, as well as the kids, at risk from drivers who speed through the intersections.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the pickleball players at Yesler Community Center who tried to bully us into leaving the drop-in play session. They told us “you don’t belong here,” because my friends and I are beginning players. The Seattle Parks and Recreation community centers are, well, community centers where all are welcome to participate. Seattle Parks and Rec promotes strong communities. It is your aggressive, divisive and exclusionary behavior that is unwelcome. Rave to the community center director who condemned such behavior and asked us to please return the following week.