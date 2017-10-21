Readers rave about found key, rant about car license tabs.

RAVE To the kind and honest person who found my car key — probably next to my car — and placed it on my garbage bin to find in the morning. Lovely!

RANT To the Department of Licensing for sending a bill to renew my car license with an $80 charge for Seattle fees listed as “TBD.” What kind of transparency is this — it’s the largest component of the fee and all I know about it is that it’s ”To Be Determined.” It feels a bit like extortion, if not highway robbery.