Readers rave about diving in for save, pet shelters, help getting to skiing, nice firefighters, makeup-counter clerks; rant about inattentive flight attendants, speeding driver, dogs jumping on people, driver on phone.

RAVE To restaurant employee William, who jumped into Lake Union’s cold water to save the life of an injured man. When we thanked William for his selfless action, he brushed off our compliments and modestly stated that he did what anyone would do. He’s a hero.

RANT To flight attendants who are absorbed in their private (and loud) animated conversations among themselves while they robotically serve their passengers without eye contact or personally addressing them. I’m a frequent flyer and unless seated in first or business class, flight crews tend to act like the TV comedy show “LA to Vegas.”

RAVE To all the shelters helping homeless animals, where I adopt older dogs that get dumped because of their ages. The Humane Society and King County shelters ask lots of questions, but they don’t make home visits and have an abundance of pets needing rescue.

RANT To the callous, self-absorbed driver with out-of-state plates speeding on East Yesler Way who nearly hit a child in the crosswalk, then blew their horn, as if the child was responsible for the near-miss. Please consider that you endangered a child’s life to save a few seconds. Whether you’re visiting or recently moved to the area, know that here we value civility, law-abiding behavior and concern for each other and our children.

RAVE On a day trip to ski at Stevens Pass, my friend’s car broke down. It looked like a day of hassles and no skiing until Deputy Sheriff Clint came by. He towed our car safely off the road and advised that he saw no difference between towing it home at 9 a.m. or 4 p.m., and he had enough room in his patrol SUV to take us and our ski gear to Stevens where we enjoyed an excellent day, thanks to his kindness. Clint, you crushed it!

RANT To pet owners who won’t make a simple apology to someone when their dog jumps on them, instead talking to the animal, usually in a singsong voice. Not everyone thinks your dog (or you) are as cute as you do.

RAVE To the fire station for welcoming the local Special Needs Boy Scout troop and putting them through firefighter training. Every firefighter went out of their way with kindness and professionalism, and the kids had a blast.

RANT To the driver with one hand on the wheel and the other on his phone I watched as a passenger in another car from Southcenter to Fife.

RAVE To all the young makeup-department sales clerks who treat this senior with the utmost respect and a sense of humor when I ask for my “antigravity creams.”